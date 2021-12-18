"The Problem We All Live With" is a painting by Norman Rockwell that was considered an iconic image of the civil rights movement in the United States.
Rockwell himself always contended he was inspired to make the painting after watching reports on the television news of Ruby Bridges, a 6-year-old Black girl, on her way to William Frantz Elementary School, an all-white public school, on Nov. 14, 1960, during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis. Because of threats of violence against black students, she was escorted by four deputy U.S. marshals on her first day of class.
The painting was originally published as a centerfold in the Jan. 14, 1964, issue of Look magazine. Rockwell had ended his contract with the Saturday Evening Post the previous year, reportedly because he was frustrated that the Post would not let him paint more politically charged works. After the work was published, Rockwell received “sacks of disapproving mail” accusing him of being a “traitor to the white race.”
The painting over the last 61 years since it debuted has taken its own place among turning points in the civil rights movement. It was even used late last year and in early 2021 in comparisons with how far the movement has come when it was shown in contrast to Kamala Harris — the first woman to be elected vice president, as well as the first Black and the first Asian American vice president.
While Rockwell did admit the subject of the painting was “inspired by the events surrounding Ruby Bridges” he also contended he used other images he had seen of integration, including using a girl in his own neighborhood — Lynda Gunn — as models.
Local influence?
Could Rockwell have also been influenced by an event in Allegany County? Recently uncovered evidence could suggest the affirmative.
Taken by a photographer for the Cumberland Evening Times, a photo appeared on the front page of the newspaper Sept. 6, 1955, accompanied by an article on school integration in Allegany County. The photo features Juanita (Williams) Cage Lewis and her sister, Carole, walking into Virginia Avenue School. The photo was later picked up by The Associated Press and appeared in newspapers nationwide — mostly on the East Coast — with other articles that were discussing similar school policies.
“I do believe Norman Rockwell got his initial idea for his famous picture from that newspaper article,” Juanita Cage Lewis told Allegany Magazine, a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News, in its December edition.
On her first day of school, Ruby Bridges wore a dark dress, dark shoes accented by ribbons on the toes, and carried a dark bag in her right hand. She was also wearing a long-sleeve light colored sweater. Ruby also had a large flowered ribbon in the right side of her hair. She was depicted in print and in broadcast reports that day exiting the building — not entering it. By comparison, the girl in the Rockwell painting was wearing a short-sleeved white or light-colored dress, had a white or light-colored ribbon in her hair and is not carrying a book bag but rather carrying one or two items loosely in her left hand. And she is shown walking into school — not out of it.
The resemblance between the photo of Juanita Cage Lewis that eventually was syndicated in newspapers and the little girl in the Rockwell painting is similar to the 1955 Cumberland Evening Times photo featuring a young Juanita Williams. The clothing, the book, the hairstyle, the position of her right hand, both legs and even the posture of Lewis is more than similar to the Rockwell painting.
“My teachers and I discussed this often. My marshals were my sister, and Belle Riggs and Nancy Logsdon escorted me to school. Back then if your parents took off from work to escort you to school they’d lose their jobs. We were told not to look at the cameras and go into the school but Nancy did look,” Juanita Cage Lewis told Allegany Magazine. “Once my teachers saw that painting and remembered the picture of me, they started calling me the Maryland Rockwell girl. And when I first saw that painting, I said ‘hey … wait a minute. ...’”
The photo from the Evening Times predates the Rockwell painting by five years. Could this image from Cumberland that made national news have had an impact on the artist? Was the photo — like many newspaper clippings Rockwell collected — tacked up in his studio for a painting he would do in 1960?
“Ruby Bridges (the girl Rockwell claims he used as a model) didn’t look like this walking to school or even leaving on her first day. My white teachers always felt Mr. Rockwell got the idea for his famous painting from the picture of my sister and me walking into school because it made all the papers,” Juanita said in the Allegany Magazine interview.
In the article, Juanita said she even believes her family was selected by the Cumberland newspaper photographer because, at the time, they were the only family of color living in a predominantly white and mostly Italian neighborhood in Cumberland.
'Great way to grow up'
“I had no problems coming up in Cumberland pertaining to race,” she said. “My sister says she remembers as we walked into school that day there were people calling us names and protesting but I don’t remember that. I just remember being nervous because it was my first day at a new school. People in the neighborhood where we lived then would leer and stare at us but there were also people who gave us pickled cucumbers and tomatoes out of their garden. It was actually a great way to grow up and I am still tickled by those memories.”
While Rockwell could have been inspired by current events of 1960, could the image of little Juanita Williams from five years earlier still have been seared in his artistic brain? Could he still have had the photo thumbtacked for later reference in his studio?
“I’ve learned a lot about Mr. Rockwell and his painting in the years I have looked into this and have been asked about it,” Juanita Cage Lewis said, adding she is not attempting to change history or the narrative or the social importance and impact the painting has had.
According to reports, had the famous artist acknowledged he was influenced by a photo taken by the Cumberland Evening Times in 1955, not only would he probably have to credit the photographer or the newspaper, it would have taken the attention away from the city where Rockwell intended it and would have become a piece about the county seat in Allegany County and what was occurring relatively peacefully here rather than keep the dramatic and editorial focus where the artist wanted it to go.
“By doing that, he was very smart in what he did,” Juanita Cage Lews said in the Allegany Magazine story. “He could claim Ruby inspired the piece and he was influenced by her being escorted by the marshals and he could claim he just imagined her in white — when in fact he was also very much inspired by a real photo that had appeared in newspapers. The photo of me. I do think Rockwell was inspired by Ruby Bridges’ real story and what was happening at that time but I think he actually used the photo of me to paint the little girl he wanted the world to see. And you will never convince me otherwise.”
