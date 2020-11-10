CUMBERLAND — City officials announced the closing of City Hall beginning Thursday due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Allegany County.
The announcement was made via a press release on Tuesday.
"Much like the closure that took place in March, operations within City Hall may be modified, but will be staffed sufficiently to support the needs of the City of Cumberland. Any business or transaction that requires a visit to City Hall must be conducted by appointment only, and the appropriate individual or department should be contacted by phone or email in advance to arrange a mutually agreeable time."
Customers are urged online payment methods for utility bills and any other financial obligations, such as parking violations, citations, real property tax, personal property tax and corporate tax. More details can be found at http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/131/Online-Payments.
Payments may also be mailed to 57 N. Liberty St., Cumberland, MD 21502, or by phone at 301-759-6409 or by using the drop box sites.
First United Bank at Harrison Street and White Oaks accepts cash payments of water/sewer bills.
Residents needing to conduct business in-person regarding permits, rental licensing and code issues should contact the Community Development Department to schedule an appointment at 301-722-2000, ext. 5600.
Any other in-person appointment requests or questions regarding the closure of City Hall should be directed to 301-722-2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.