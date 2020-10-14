CUMBERLAND — While the city presently falls short in the diversity of its housing options and some other areas, its focus on downtown revitalization could go a long way toward growing Cumberland’s population in coming years, according to a recent comprehensive analysis.
The results of the analysis, presented by consultants Lisa Sturtevant and Manuel Ochoa to the City Council Tuesday night, identified the development of a comprehensive housing strategy as a vital tool for Cumberland’s chances of attracting new residents.
Specifically, Sturtevant said, the council identifying the city’s unmet needs could help address issues like its dwindling middle class and dearth of available homes for sale in the $100,000 to $200,000 range.
However, Sturtevant said, the city is in a good place to potentially attract new residents from nearby cities with the proper actions taken over the coming months and years.
“I know there’s a desire to figure out what the low-hanging fruit are,” Sturtevant said.
In the short-term, over the next 12 to 18 months, Sturtevant cited downtown revitalization, more robust use of public and private funds, new homebuyer programs and incentives as critical points of focus. After the 18-month mark, an emphasis on density for future developments and use of federal subsidies were named among the tenets they could use to build success.
Areas like the former Memorial Hospital site present a particularly notable opportunity, Sturtevant said. With the use of private and public funds, she said, the land could be developed in phases and would provide the city the opportunity to construct attractive new housing options close to downtown.
Ochoa also noted that while their plan is not specifically focused on economic development, the two are nonetheless linked.
The “perception of downtown really will color” the perception of Cumberland as a whole, Ochoa said.
Asked by Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Matt Miller to touch on their methodology in conducting the analysis, Sturtevant said they conducted interviews through different focus groups and also sent out surveys to residents and business owners, which received around 600 responses.
Mayor Raymond Morriss said it was gratifying that the report’s recommendations seemed to indicate the city had been moving in the right direction with actions taken in recent years, including the Baltimore Street redevelopment project and blight removal efforts throughout the city. While he wanted to hear more detail on a few points, Morriss said, he felt the report “overall had a lot of really good, solid recommendations.”
“Without a doubt,” Morriss said, the report would be a tool incorporated into their arsenal.
“Without question I think everybody sees the validity of this housing study and how it should be a strategy we’re using moving forward,” Morriss said.
