CUMBERLAND — City officials are pursuing the recertification of the downtown as an arts and entertainment district with the state of Maryland.
Municipalities with designated arts districts must apply for recertification every 10 years with the Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development in order to seek grants and participate in state sponsored arts programs.
Julie Westendorf, executive director of the Allegany Arts Council, gave a presentation on the process to Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and City Council members at City Hall on Tuesday.
"This year, 2022, is a re-designation period for the A&E district in the city," said Westendorf. "It has been 10 years since our last re-designation. The purpose is primarily for an economic development tool. It is to create a more robust and vibrant community to live in, each with its own energy and aesthetic."
Westendorf said there are 29 arts and entertainment designated districts in Maryland, including Cumberland and Frostburg.
"Our original designation was in 2002," she said. "It was initially the downtown, however in 2007 it was expanded." Westendorf said the entirety of the Canal Place Heritage Area, as well as the North Mechanic and North Centre streets corridor and a portion of Decatur Heights were added.
Receiving approval as a designated arts and entertainment district allows those areas to receive technical assistance, operating and organizational development grants when available.
Westendorf said the Arts Council has been active recently in assisting with logo branding, mural art for the Center City Parking Garage, improvements to Merchants Alley and the creation of promotional videos.
"We are also establishing something new which I am excited about, that is the city's first and only commercial real estate feed," said Westendorf. "It will marry what is available from a tax standpoint to what is available from a real estate standpoint. That is really important. There is not a one-stop source anywhere in this community for a developer or an investor to go to see what is available. So we are really hoping, in addition to interesting artists, it will also serve as a great tool for economic development for local organizations."
Westendorf said she expects to hear if Cumberland's downtown will receive re-designation later this year.
The mayor and City Council offered their support for the effort. "We all understand the value of the arts and entertainment district to our city and we appreciate the hard work you have put into it," said Morriss. "Continue doing what you are doing; I believe it is really making a difference."
"I don't think we can overstate what it brings to our community in tangible and intangible ways," said Councilwoman Laurie Marchini.
Westendorf also spoke about another project taking place. The Allegany Arts Council building, located at 9 N. Centre St., has a second floor that has sat vacant for several years, according to Westendorf.
She said the Arts Council is pursuing help for filling the space through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development's Project Restore. It was announced in August that Project Restore was established with $25 million in funding to help fill vacant retail and commercial spaces in communities across Maryland. To date, $14.5 million has been allocated to locations across the state.
Westendorf said available funding from the source will go for, "renting the second floor for creating a popup makerspace in the last quarter of this year."
She said artists can work on the second floor to create art that will be featured in an exhibition at the end of the year.
