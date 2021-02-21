CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday on numerous charges, including child abuse, after Cumberland Police were called to a Decatur Street home for a reported assault.
Jeremy Pifer, 34, was being held without bond Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Police determined two separate assaults had occurred, including one involving a child.
After locating Pifer, police said a search led to a quantity of suspected drugs.
Pifer was awaiting a bail review Monday before a district court judge.
