city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly choking a woman and not letting her leave her home in the 100 block of Memorial Avenue, Cumberland Police said.

Dantavius Jarrod Adams Jr., 29, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment after officers were called to the South End residence about 2:30 a.m.

Adams was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a district court commissioner.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you