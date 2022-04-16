CUMBERLAND — Firefighters battling a house fire on Baltimore Avenue Friday morning were evacuated from the structure after the man who allegedly started it told police there was a bomb inside.
The fire in the 400 block started just before 11 a.m., minutes after Cumberland Police officers responded to the residence to investigate a domestic dispute, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.
James Kenneth Flohr Jr., 46, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree assault. He was being held Saturday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said Flohr assaulted a woman at the home before setting it on fire, and he was quickly arrested because the victim had "obvious injuries."
The home was reportedly about 25% involved in fire when the first Cumberland Fire Department firefighters arrived.
Several minutes into the firefighting operation, firefighters inside the home were evacuated when Flohr reportedly told police there was a homemade explosive device inside, but wouldn't say where.
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze from outside the home before bomb technicians from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office made sure the residence was safe.
By 12:45 p.m., firefighters had resumed operations inside the home and the fire was declared under control.
First responders from around the area were assisted Cumberland firefighters.
