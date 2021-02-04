CUMBERLAND — Two city men were arrested on drug distribution charges Wednesday after police raided their Race Street home, authorities said.
Joshua Ian Cline, 44, and Damian Joshua Cline, 22, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine. Damian Cline also was charged with possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and alprazolam and possession of oxycodone and alprazolam, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
During a search of the property, investigators reportedly located large amounts of suspected crack cocaine, oxycodone, alprazolam, suboxone, CDS packing materials and currency.
Both men were being held without bond Thursday in the Allegany County Detention Center pending bail review hearings in district court.
The task force was assisted by Cumberland Police and its emergency response team, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.
