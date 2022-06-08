CUMBERLAND — City officials are considering four enhancement and restoration projects totaling $700,000 for possible state funding in fiscal year 2023.
Ruth Davis-Rogers, the city's historic preservation planner, presented the projects during a mayor and City Council meeting Tuesday. She said funding for the projects is being sought through Maryland's Community Legacy Program.
"It's that time of year again when we have the Community Legacy round open up," she said. "This is the 2022 application period for fiscal year 2023."
Davis-Rogers said the purpose of the funding is to utilize state resources for "investing in and supporting projects which will promote economic stability and neighborhood and town center revitalization."
The project guidelines seek to enhance housing and employment opportunities, conserve energy resources and increase walkability and access to transit.
Davis-Rogers said Maryland is investing $8 million through the Community Legacy fund with $2 million designated for Region 5, which includes Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties.
The projects include the McMullen Building, 138 N. Baltimore St. on the downtown mall. The four-story, 70,000 square foot building is undergoing a $2 million rehabilitation by businessmen Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan. The application is for $500,000.
A landmark on the downtown pedestrian mall, the building was constructed in 1912 and housed Woolworths and later the G.C. Murphy Co. department store. Plans for the rehab include adding 14 luxury apartments and six business spaces.
"This project is very important to us because it serves as a model for other potential projects in the downtown area," Davis-Rogers said. "We hope it will entice other investors and developers to come and help revitalize the downtown area."
Gov. Larry Hogan visited the building in March and encouraged Hendershot and Eagan to seek funding through Community Legacy.
Another project includes enhancements to the Allegany College of Maryland Loft located in the Gateway Center on the downtown mall. The funding, $47,250, would be used to upgrade and better equip the building's community room, which host numerous functions each year.
Funding is also being sought for a commercial kitchen at the Allegany Museum on Pershing Street valued at $140,000. The funding would be used to upgrade a catering kitchen to a full-service kitchen for cooking. The facility hosts wedding and other events.
The final project is at the Gordon Roberts House and Museum on Washington Street. A total of $10,000 is being sought to repair a wall that is in deteriorated condition.
Davis-Rogers said the application will be filed by July 13 and the awards should be announced in the fall.
