CUMBERLAND — The city has identified potential uses for the $10.2 million in federal coronavirus recovery money officials expect to receive in June.
Cumberland was awarded $20 million last year under the American Rescue Plan Act and half of the money was awarded last year.
Comptroller Mark Gandolfi recommended to city officials Tuesday expenditures including $5.1 million for water line work and $3.5 million to supplement revenue loss.
The water line projects will be primarily along Industrial Boulevard and in South End below the CSX underpass. The city is in the process of replacing up to six miles of aging 4-inch water lines with 6-inch lines. Current fire hydrant standards require 6-inch water lines for optimal pressure.
Other recommendations included $750,000 for the Union Rescue Mission; $365,000 for community development; $250,000 for affordable housing; $216,000 for YMCA bus replacements, and $102,623 for Jane's Place center for abused children.
Gandolfi said the Union Rescue Mission has been busier than ever during the pandemic.
"They have been severely affected ... and they have an aging facility that is at max capacity," he said. "They have strong interest in either building a new structure or expanding on their existing site. They have interest in being able to serve more citizens and the only way they can do that is through an infusion of cash."
Gandolfi said the YMCA provides pickup and drop off for school students and they need three new micro buses to replace aging vehicles.
"We appreciate the work put into these recommendations," Mayor Ray Morriss said. "These are good projects and we will be monitoring the projects going forward. What I like about it is it gives us a lot of flexibility. With the revenue loss calculation, the money is something we can allocate as necessary going forward to see where the best places to put it are."
Uses for the first round of funding included $6.6 million for revenue loss, $834,000 for hazard pay for first responders and $1.8 million for public health programs.
