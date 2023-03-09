OAK HILL, W.Va. — A Cumberland native who wears many hats, including a weather columnist for the Cumberland Times-News, has accepted a chief meteorologist position at a southern West Virginia ABC TV affiliate.
Chad Merrill has accepted an offer to lead the weather team at WOAY-TV in Oak Hill. Merrill grew up in Cumberland and graduated from Allegany High School in 1998. After obtaining a meteorology degree at PennWest California near Pittsburgh, Merrill pursued a career in television.
Merrill was previously employed at WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and WHAG (now WDVM) in Hagerstown, Maryland. He then decided to take on an operational meteorologist position at Earth Networks in Germantown, Maryland, in 2008. All the while, he is the forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack and freelance meteorologist for WTOP Radio in Washington, D.C. He recently was awarded the National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
Merrill said his vision as a student in Allegany County was to become a chief meteorologist like former ABC7 meteorologist, Doug Hill, his role model. Merrill said, “Hard work paid off and after 21 years in the profession, I am happy to land my dream job.”
Merrill will continue to produce his monthly weather column for the Times-News and freelance for WTOP Radio in Washington, D.C., but is leaving his role as senior meteorologist for Earth Networks.
