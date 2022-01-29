CUMBERLAND — City officials are making plans to upgrade the city's water distribution system in the South End between between the CSX rail yard and the West Virginia line.
City engineer Bobby Smith briefed officials on the South End Water Main Project during a recent work session.
Smith said the project involves the replacement of 4-inch water mains with 6-inch lines. In addition to improved water pressure, Smith said fire hydrant service should have at least 6-inch supply mains.
"It's a key element that we have reliable water lines that can withstand the demand for our area," he said.
The project will require single-trench digging on most streets and alleys. The cost of project is estimated at $5 million, according to Smith.
Although the cost is currently listed for coverage with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, city officials believe a low-interest loan may be a better arrangement to finance it. Smith said the Maryland Department of the Environment may also be a funding source
Smith said some of the piping in the area is more than 100 years old.
"We have 4-inch water mains in those neighborhoods that were installed in the early 1900s," he said. "The city has numerous neighborhoods being served by 4-inch water mains. That does not service a fire hydrant, so you have flow restrictions in those neighborhoods."
Smith said the project is still a few years off with clearance from the MDE needed to begin work.
"We hope to find out from MDE where the project ranks, by summer, in their water supply grant program," he said. "We're hopeful that maybe next summer we will be looking at a design effort for the project ... then we make a decision of the funding source. We feel confident the MDE will want to contribute something to this project."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.