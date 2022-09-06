CUMBERLAND — Cumberland City Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said Tuesday she opposes relaxing gun laws, including the repeal of a local ordinance that prohibited the carrying of a concealed firearm inside city limits.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council held a public hearing Tuesday evening in regard to rescinding Amendment Resolution No. 149, which prohibits the carrying of a concealed weapon. Although no one attending the hearing spoke on the topic, Marchini said she is not in favor of relaxing current gun laws.
“With all the shootings that have been happening and the number of people murdered, the number of children ... school shootings, I think the last thing we need is more people carrying weapons in everyday life,” said Marchini. “I don’t think it solves anything. Until we have a way on enforcing gun laws and creating meaningful gun laws ... I think it’s crazy, just crazy.”
Marchini’s remarks were made in a Times-News interview prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting.
“How many more people, how many more children need to die ... to be shot up in a classroom or in a movie theatre or in a place of worship before we come to our senses? I understand we have to be compliant with state laws and Supreme Court decisions, but it doesn’t mean I agree with them,” said Marchini.
“I’d like to see more laws that regulate people who can have guns,” she added. “I don’t think if someone isn’t old enough to vote ... should they be able to buy an AR-15? Why does anybody need an AR-15 (automatic rifle) except for military purposes? You don’t use that to hunt. You use that to destroy people in a very quick amount of time.”
Marchini’s remarks were a rare political stance for the nonpartisan City Council.
“People with mental health issues and violence in their past are still able to acquire weapons and continue to threaten and hurt people. I think that needs to be reigned in,” she said.
“I’m not opposed to people hunting, and for responsible gun owners to target shoot, or to have a weapon to protect yourself. But, I am opposed to this foray or accumulation of weapons that the only purpose is to destroy people,” she said.
Morriss said during the hearing that the repeal of the city’s concealed carry resolution is so Cumberland’s regulations were in step with state law.
“What this is doing is simply getting the city of Cumberland in agreement with the state of Maryland when it comes to concealed carry ordinances,” said Morriss. “It is more of a formality than anything. The previous law (has been) superseded by the state of Maryland. This just gets us in accordance with the state.”
Gun rights advocates were emboldened in June when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a monumental ruling striking down a century-old New York law that placed heavy restrictions on who could carry handguns in a public setting.
The New York law required residents to demonstrate a valid cause for carrying a concealed handgun in public for self defense. The Supreme Court ruled that the law was applied unevenly.
The law required applicants for concealed carry to provide a reason for the threat to their safety. The court ruled that the requirement violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms, in a 6-3 decision with the conservative justices providing the majority.
Although the ruling struck down a New York law, several other states have similar laws on the books, and most states have some form of restrictions on who can obtain gun permits. Gun safety advocates emphasize that the court’s ruling was limited in scope and still allows states to regulate firearms, including a permitting process, background checks and training.
Maryland currently makes concealed carry of a firearm available but restrictions apply, including gun safety courses and other measures.
A final vote by the City Council is expected in the next few weeks.
