CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
With the funding, the council agreed to purchase two automated license plate readers manufactured by ELSAG North America, LLC. The systems will be purchased from Applied Technology Services for $29,100 through the Maryland state bid process.
In addition, the council approved the purchase of a radar speed trailer with license plate reader technology from ATS for $38,385.
“What we are purchasing ... there is a mounted reader, handheld reader and a speed trailer,” said Jeff Silka, city administrator. “It reads the license place and allows it to go through the database and see if there are warrants or anything on the vehicle.”
City officials were asked if it was an effort to conduct speed enforcement.
“It will not allow electronic ticketing,” said Silka. “It’s set up on the roadside or it can be in the (patrol) car. It is not an electronic camera like a one snap where it flashes and cites you. This goes through a read and then it comes back on the screen and tells you if there is a flag on the license plate.”
Michael Cohen, city attorney, was asked if the reader shows an outstanding warrant or other violations, could the motorist be stopped.
“Yes, you have to have probable cause (to pull them over),” said Cohen. He said when the tags are read “it goes through and you get a ping. That is probable cause right there, you stop them. You don’t need anything more. It can be an outstanding warrant. You can catch (them) for other things, too. So this is a really powerful law enforcement tool.”
ELSAG manufactures a variety of fixed and mountable license plate readers that produce an audible and visual alarm to notify the officer of a plate of interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.