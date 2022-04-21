CUMBERLAND — City officials are moving forward with regulations to allow for the likelihood of a sports betting operation in the city.
The mayor and City Council conducted a hearing Tuesday on amending the zoning code to permit such operations.
"In 2021, the state of Maryland passed legislation legalizing sports wagering and fantasy competition subject to state licensing requirements," said Morgan Alban, the city's geographic information specialist. "The zoning ordinance currently adopted does not address the conduct of said activities in the city."
Alban said city code would need to add language permitting fantasy competitions and sports wagering as a recreational use in zoning classifications for the downtown.
Sports wagering was authorized in Maryland after a successful 2020 ballot initiative and 2021 legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly authorizing 60 sports betting apps and 47 retail gaming locations to be permitted at full maturity.
Although none of the licenses for apps have been issued so far, 17 retail licenses have been awarded, including at five of Maryland's six casinos. Rocky Gap Casino Resort announced last year that it would not seek a license to offer sports betting.
The Maryland Gaming Commission is in charge of regulating, licensing and overseeing sports betting within the state.
"The (30 retail) licenses aren't available yet but the state should have them out for people to apply for them soon," said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. "We just wanted to allow it in the downtown area because we have local business establishments that want to participate in that program and have sports fantasy gambling in their facilities."
The Gaming Commission will be assisted in the vetting of applicants by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, which has been reaching out to women and minority-owned businesses that may need assistance with the application process. Approved license holders must pay an annual fee to operate.
"I think it is something that fits well into some of these local establishments we have here in town," said Morriss. "I think it would be a good thing. It's another form of entertainment. There are a couple people, one on Baltimore Street and another downtown gentleman has indicated he might apply for it."
