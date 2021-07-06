CUMBERLAND — City officials announced Tuesday that $9.8 million in federal aid has been received, with the mayor and City Council voting to use $1.2 million to cover lost revenue from last year.
The funding is Cumberland’s portion of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress earlier this year. The funding was the topic of discussion at the regular meeting of the mayor and City Council at City Hall on Tuesday.
The city will receive a total of $20 million in ARPA funding with the remainder expected to arrive next summer. The federal aid package is intended to combat the public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council voted unanimously to allocate $1.2 million for “revenue loss recovery in accordance with calculations provided by the U.S Treasury,” Mark Gandolfi, city comptroller, said. The funding will be used for losses accrued in the 2020 calendar year.
The city suffered losses in downtown parking income, hotel/motel tax revenue, reduced citywide employee base and other tax losses.
“COVID impacted multiple areas of city government,” said Gandolfi. “Our parking revenue went through the floor. It fell by about 25%. So instead of using the general fund to cover these losses, the city can reduce that burden for the taxpayers with the funding.”
Initially, city officials didn’t know the full spectrum of expenses for which the ARPA funding could be used. Parameters were broad, with initial uses listed as maintaining government services during the pandemic, water/sewer and broadband infrastructure, premium pay for essential employees, and aid to small businesses, nonprofits, tourism and hospitality.
As guidelines became known, officials began to find the money could be used for a wider variety of needs. Gandolfi said portions of the allocations can now be moved from restricted to unrestricted accounts to cover expenses.
Ken Tressler, interim city administrator, said, “We were extremely happy to see the final ruling. We did not expect near this amount of revenue loss so we are pleased with (the funding).”
“It gives us some freedom to use this money as we deem,” said Mayor Ray Morriss. “A good bit of it will go for the parking (fund) to shore that up and also with the DDC (Downtown Development Commission), they will have some funding opportunities. It is good to have some money, quite frankly, with no strings attached to it that we can use.”
Also from the meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow Morris to participate in the procedure to approve the Purdue Pharma L.P. Bankruptcy Plan. As a result of the nationwide lawsuit against Purdue for its alleged role in the opioid crisis, municipalities across the country joined in a class action lawsuit against the drug maker.
Mike Cohen, city attorney, said the lawsuit could reach $5 billion in damages payable by Purdue. He said Maryland is expected to receive 2% of the money, which will be distributed to municipalities across Maryland over a nine-year period.
Cohen said that signing off on the bankruptcy plan is advised for Cumberland to remain part of the class action proceedings.
