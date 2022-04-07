CUMBERLAND, Md. — City officials voted Tuesday to accept $6.3 million in state grant assistance for renovations to the downtown mall.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted unanimously to accept the funding during their regular meeting at City Hall.
The funding is being issued through the Maryland State Highway Administration's Transportation Alternative Program to cover the reinstallation of Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall. Baltimore Street extended through the downtown city center before the area was bricked over in 1977 to create a pedestrian mall.
The funding represents a large portion of the project's estimated $10 million cost. In addition to installing Baltimore Street, the project includes replacing aging underground utility lines and creating a new streetscape that will include trees, shrubs and redesigned parklets.
Morriss said the grant represents an increase over what had been originally designated for the project.
"We were initially granted $5 million, so this shows where we are now with the total TAP dollars," he said.
Guidelines for the state grant require the city to contribute $1.6 million toward the renovation, which is referred to as the Baltimore Street Access Project.
City officials have said the project will get underway later this year or early next year.
"I'm still hoping for late this year, maybe October or November to get started," said Morriss. "The engineering work has been reviewed by the state twice and now turned over to the feds. We are waiting for them to come back with their comments and we can clear everything and get the work out to bid."
The construction project must undergo a competitive bid process as required by the state to allow contractors the opportunity to submit proposals.
The project has also been awarded $550,000 from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission.
Officials remain confident that the total funding needed for the project will be available. The city has budgeted a total of $12.5 million for the project to cover potential cost overruns.
