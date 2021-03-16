CUMBERLAND — A metal barrier placed across a local medical cannabis dispensary’s drive-thru lane by the city of Cumberland was removed Monday allowing customers to resume using it.
However, the dispensary owner said he has been “singled out” for retribution for allegedly damaging an earthen flood control levee beside the lane.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and city workers arrived at the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, 100 Beall St., last Thursday and installed a metal guardrail across the business’ drive-thru lane near the exit. City officials said the business’s owner has failed to address a problem at the site where soil was removed from the foot of an earthen levee to establish improved access for vehicles using the drive-up lane.
George Merling, owner of the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, was frustrated by the action that forced customers, some with mobility issues, to park and walk across the parking lot into the establishment to fill their prescriptions.
“This is my property and they came onto my property and blocked my driveway,” said Merling. “I only did the drive-thru because the state of Maryland cannabis commission recommends (curbside service) because of the virus. I’m trying to protect 1,500 customers during the virus, that’s all.”
The blocking of the driveway angered many of Merling’s customers who called City Hall to complain.
Merling’s business is basically intertwined with the flood control system constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers in the 1950s. A retaining wall and earthen levee form the rear boundary between the dispensary and the North Branch of the Potomac River.
Merling converted an alley that runs behind his business into a drive-thru lane in April 2020 for patients and deliveries. He said the lane, which he installed at his own expense, also provides safety during transactions. He removed what he refers to as “four wheelbarrow loads of soil,” from the foot of the levee to make the turn to exit easier for the vehicles.
After city workers installed the guardrail across Merling’s lane on March 11, Merling arranged with an engineering firm, RK&K Civil Engineers of Keyser, West Virginia, to look at the lane to see what could be done. A meeting was held among city officials and Merling’s attorneys and RK&K on Monday morning. After an agreement was reached in which Merling would pursue a resolution, the city removed the railing and the lane was reopened.
“He (Merling) finally agreed to do what we had asked him to do in September which was to hire an engineering firm and work with them to ask the Army Corps for a 408 permit to allow his drive-thru to exist,” said Morriss. “The Army Corps is saying he has removed part of the earthen flood wall there without their permission. Since he failed to request the permit we worked to resolve the issue to both parties’ satisfaction.”
Morriss said it has taken nearly a year for Merling to address the issue.
“He initially put in the drive-thru in April of last year,” said Morriss. “In the midst of the pandemic we thought this is something we will deal with later. Then we had a meeting in early September. We asked him to contract with an engineering firm and do what we are doing now. In six months’ time he didn’t respond. We sent letters to his attorney and we would get a letter back telling us they are working on it. We felt, quite frankly, they were not working in good faith with us. So we decided the only recourse we had was to block the drive-thru to hopefully get him to actually do something and request the permit.”
Merling has taken photos of numerous properties on Mechanic Street and Greene Street which he says show many violations of the flood control system but he is the only one they have pursued.
“Now of all these people and not one person in this whole group have they bothered at all,” said Merling. “Would you say they singled me out? Now if I did something out there that was detrimental, I’m guilty. But that dirt has no bearing on the wall, erosion, or water runoff.”
Morriss said Merling’s digging at the flood wall is the difference and makes his case different than other encroachment-related issues existing in the city.
