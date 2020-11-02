CUMBERLAND — One person was seriously injured and a knife-wielding suspect apprehended following a home invasion Sunday in the 600 block of East First Street, according to Cumberland Police.
The victim was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance and the suspect, 24-year-old Patrick Fitzgerald Martin Jr. of Cumberland, was taken into custody at an undisclosed location following information provided by the victim and a witness.
Evidence from the incident was located when the arrest was made as officers canvassed the area in search of Martin, police said.
Martin was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and related charges. In addition, he was charged on an outstanding warrant through Maryland State Police with first-degree assault, theft more than $1,000 and destruction of property stemming from a previous incident.
