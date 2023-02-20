CUMBERLAND — City officials are seeking to secure $4.2 million in funding to update the vehicle fleet and make repairs in the city sanitation system.
The funding will be sought through a state municipal bond issuance.
The equipment additions and improvements include $1.2 million for general fund needs such as information technology upgrades as well as the acquisition of several emergency services and maintenance vehicles including four police patrol vehicles totaling $250,000 and a new ambulance for $385,000. The city is also seeking a one-ton utility truck for $60,000 and five-ton dump truck with a plow system and spreader for $206,500.
The bond also includes $1.2 million in funding for water service upgrades including new vehicles, supplies and a new filter building design for $500,000.
In addition, $1.8 million is being sought for sewer service upgrades and vehicles including $1.4 million for design construction of an intake screen at the wastewater treatment plant in South Cumberland.
In other city news, the mayor and City Council voted for a one-year contract extension with Burgmeirer Hauling for city trash pickup which includes a 6% cost increase.
The new ordinance authorizes the extension to collect and haul outside municipal solid waste and recycling at an amount not to exceed $1,340,512.68 for the term July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
The mayor and Council also voted to continue the landfill services for an additional year. The vote authorizes the extension of the Noble Environmental Mountainview Landfill for one year at a rate not to exceed $39.68 per ton tipping fee for the term July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
City officials also voted to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funding totaling $88,303.74 for improvements at three city homes: 711 Greene St., 425 Walnut St., and 102 Grand Ave.
The funding will be utilized in the Neighborhood Matters Grant Program with 711 Greene St., owned by Mary Beatty, approved for $29,500 awarded to OGT Roofing. The owners of 425 Walnut St., Tom and Mary Harrison, will receive $28,315 awarded to C3 Home Renovations, LLC.
A total of $30,488.74 is awarded to Jack Abell, Inc. for work scheduled at 102 Grand Ave., owned by Ronald Welsh.
