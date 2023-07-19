CUMBERLAND — City of Cumberland property owners can now view their current tax invoices, make payments, set up paperless billing and manage their account online at cumberlandmd.igovservices.com or through the city’s website at ci.cumberland.md.us.
Online tax inquiries can be done by partial or full name, property ID or street address.
The city fully transitioned from its AS400 tax software to iGov Services tax software. All data from the City’s AS400 software has been transferred and verified in the iGov software. The invoice format is configured to look substantially similar to what has been received in the past and current year property tax bills were mailed to property owners on July 18.
Questions can be directed to the tax and utility office at 301-759-6409.
