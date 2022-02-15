CUMBERLAND — City officials said Tuesday they are budgeting $12.5 million for the renovation of the downtown pedestrian mall.
The renovation project was discussed at City Hall during a work session held by Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council.
The project includes replacing aging underground utility lines and reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall. In addition, a new streetscape will be added, including new trees and shrubs as well as a parklet with a waterfall where the outdoor McCoury Family Stage is currently located in the center of the mall.
The idea to renovate the downtown mall first surfaced in 2016. Preliminary estimates were obtained the following year from the consulting firm McCormick and Taylor, with total cost pegged at between $5 million and $7.4 million.
However, city officials have watched as the budget has escalated due to design additions, engineering challenges and inflation. Currently the city has nearly $9.7 million in funding. However, once the plans are approved, the job will have to be put out for bid to prospective contractors.
"We are hoping it comes in around $10 million, or the $9.7 million," said Morris. "But knowing inflation and knowing everything that is going on we are budgeted up to $12.5 million. But we won't know until it goes to bid."
Morriss said the budget also includes adding new high-speed fiber optic lines which can be run to the interior of the buildings. The property owners will be responsible for extending the lines from the interior connection point.
City officials have faced challenges since the plans were first introduced. Because the project involves creating a road, the design plans have had to be approved both by Maryland State Highway Administration and the Federal Highway Administration.
The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020 also slowed the project. The timeline has been pushed back several times with the latest projection for construction to begin is fall or early 2023.
The members of the City Council — Eugene Frazier, Rock Cioni, Laurie Marchini and Joe George — also brought up the importance of adding public art, such as murals, in the downtown once the project is complete.
"It's like icing on a cake," said Morriss. "When you have a good cake you put icing on it. It completes the project. I believe with what we have in our unrestricted fund balance there will be an opportunity for public art downtown."
Suggestions for covering the cost of the art including funding drives, grants or ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money.
"If the bid comes in at $10 million, obviously we will have funding we can then use for public art and things like that," said Morriss. "I think as a group we believe in public art and we believe that helps the quality of life for our citizens."
Morriss suggested watching the budget over the next two to three years to see how the financial health of the city is before a source is selected to fund the addition of the art.
In regard to using ARPA funding, Morriss said, "That is why the flexibility is key. Public art projects are something that we could, in the future, if everything goes well and there is money for that, we could possible use it for that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.