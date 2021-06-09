City fireworks

Fireworks light up the sky Saturday, July 4, 2020, above the Blue Bridge during the city of Cumberland's annual display, which are shot from Constitution Park. (CTN photo by Steve Bittner).

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland will celebrate Independence Day with its annual fireworks display at Constitution Park, officials said Wednesday.

The display will begin about 9:30 p.m. July 4. The rain date for the event is July 5.

The park pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the park will close to the public at 4 p.m. Pine Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

For more information, call 301-759-6636, or email Diane Johnson, Parks and Recreation director, at diane.johnson@cumberland.gov.

