CUMBERLAND — Cumberland will celebrate Independence Day with its annual fireworks display at Constitution Park, officials said Wednesday.
The display will begin about 9:30 p.m. July 4. The rain date for the event is July 5.
The park pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the park will close to the public at 4 p.m. Pine Avenue will be closed to through traffic.
For more information, call 301-759-6636, or email Diane Johnson, Parks and Recreation director, at diane.johnson@cumberland.gov.
