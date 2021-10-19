CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland is urging citizens to participate in a fall cleanup this coming weekend with six locations selected to obtain free trash bags.
The city has partnered with the Let’s Beautify Cumberland! committee to sponsor the event to tidy the community and promote civic pride.
Participants may obtain trash bags and gloves between 9 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Southern States, the K-Bar, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Dollar General on Greene Street, First United Bank in White Oaks and City Hall.
“We are excited about this opportunity to clean up the areas of our city,” said Mayor Ray Morriss. “Citizens can pick up some gloves and trash bags and clean up their own houses or other locations in city and we will give to them whatever we can to help them.”
Participants may clean any area, street or neighborhood in the city they would like over the course of the weekend, according to a city press release.
Residents who have more than six trash bags that need to be picked up after the conclusion of the weekend may call 301-759-6622 by 8 p.m. on Oct. 24 and the public works department will pick them up Oct. 25.
“They can put out how many bags they have for pickup,” said Morriss. “We’ll make arrangements for the larger pickups for them. It is an effort similar to projects done by other organizations in the various communities.”
Participants are asked to not include bulk items in the collection materials. Bulk item pickup may be scheduled according to standard procedures by calling City Hall.
“We want to get back to the way things were when everyone took care of their homes and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said City Councilman Eugene Frazier.
Any questions regarding the neighborhood cleanup weekend should be directed to Kevin Thacker, code compliance manager, at 301-759-6659 or kevin.thacker@cumberlandmd.gov.
