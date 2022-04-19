CUMBERLAND — City officials agreed Tuesday to maintain current property tax rates and forgo any increases in water and trash bills for the 2023 fiscal year due to a $2.3 million budget surplus.
The 2023 fiscal year budget was the primary topic of discussion during a City Council work session held at City Hall.
The city budget has benefited from an infusion of $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding which began arriving in 2021.
"At the moment things are quite healthy and there are a lot of exciting projects taking place in the city," said Mark Gandolfi, city comptroller. Due to the surplus, city officials agreed to give non-union employees a 3% cost-of-living increase.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council also concluded they would keep the real property tax rate at 1.0595%. They declined to accept a state formulated constant yield rate of 1.0354% which would have resulted in maintaining the same level tax revenue as last year.
"I agree that maintaining the existing tax rate is the right way to go," said Morriss. "To me there is just too many variables and to many unknowns going forward. We would be looking at nearly a $600,000 deficit without the ARPA funding so it only makes sense to continue at the rate we have now."
Gandolfi said an increase of 4.32% is expected in the assessable real property tax base for the city. Keeping the property tax rate unchanged will result in an estimated $221,000 in tax revenue for the city.
Gandolfi warned that the city's fiscal health will likely be less rosy beginning in 2025 as the ARPA funds are depleted.
Councilman Joe George said, "Given the 8.5% inflation rate we are facing and the increases we are projecting with a (3%) COLA for personnel, which is well deserved ... coupled with the increases in cost for fuel, equipment, vehicles, and in the minimum wage ... I think we certainly need to maintain the existing tax rate. We are lucky to have the ARPA funding, but we don't want to be in a position that in 2025 we need an increase in revenue to make up for potential deficits."
Gandolfi said inflation is behind an estimated $1.1 million budgeted for electricity.
"We are looking at increases in fuel, fuel oil, gas, natural gas ... they are at an all-time high, with 30% to 40% increases. Chemical costs are also rising as well," said Gandolfi.
"Right now, we are fortunate that we don't have to subsidize as much," said Gandolfi. "But as we get past 2024, we are going to see a much bigger (revenue decline) that we are going to have to prepare for. We need to work toward a plan in 2023, so we are ready in 2024 and when it really takes effect in 2025."
The city's water, sewer and trash accounts are expected to run a negative balance for 2023, but a sizable amount of cash on hand in the accounts negated any need for increases in the rates, according to officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.