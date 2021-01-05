CUMBERLAND — City officials voted Tuesday to seek $4.5 million in funding through a bond sale to cover the cost of a variety of projects, including $1 million for the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted to approve a number of finance related ordinances during their first meeting of the year conducted Tuesday evening via Zoom.
Ken Tressler, director of administrative services, provided details on the proposals. He said the $4.5 million includes a number of projects.
“There are police vehicles, other type vehicles, and some water line and sewer projects and flood control improvements. There is also some money for the Baltimore Street access project. It’s just over $1 million for that project. The amount of money is intended to cover the (funding) gap.”
The project, which has been met with several delays, is estimated to cost $9.6 million. Officials hope the project, which includes replacing underground utility lines and reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall, will get underway in the fall.
Roughly $7.3 million has been secured so far in federal and state grants for the project and officials hope to secure more. The $1 million from the bond sale will help to fill the $2.3 million funding gap.
Costs have escalated as the project has moved forward. At the meeting, city officials also voted to approve a contract extension with the project designer, which will add $25,250 to the cost.
The city will need to complete 100% of the construction drawings before the project can go to bid for a contractor.
William Cochran Studios of Frederick is the designer for the new mall streetscape. Cochran Studios was paid an initial fee of $47,500 in 2018. The latest change order is the second for roughly $25,000 paid to extend their contract.
Sandy Saville, chair of the Downtown Development Commission, provided details at the meeting.
“This is the third extension of the contract, because we are still not at 100% of completion of the construction drawings,” said Saville. “We don’t have the funds anymore so we are not able to pay this installment. We suggest it comes from the Revolving Loan Fund of the city.”
Cochran Studios’ work will include design changes, oversight and review, planting plans and soil specification. City officials voted to approve the additional payment.
Morriss said, “This is an extension to finalize the work on the drawings to get everything for bid. We just ran a little longer than anticipated and this extends (Cochran’s) contract a little while longer.”
Also in the meeting, city officials voted to refinance roughly $42.3 million in debt incurred in recent years. The debt, incurred between 2011 and 2019, was largely the result of issuing general obligation bonds over that time period.
“We’re refinancing debt, basically,” said Tressler. “This is an opportunity to take advantage of the historic low rates. We are not going to refinance it all at this time. We expect to refinance about $16 million.
“Right now interest rates are at an all time low. We did a refinance in 2017 and we saved a little over $1 million. Some of the bonds are old enough to refinance now. We are expecting with the refinance to save over $1.5 million over the life of the payments.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.