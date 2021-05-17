CUMBERLAND — Local municipalities will soon benefit from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with the city of Cumberland poised to receive $20 million.
Passed by Congress, the federal aid package is intended to combat the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total, an estimated $362 billion will go to state and local governments across the country.
Municipalities in Allegany County will receive a total of $44 million.
“We are real excited about it and the money will be coming directly to the city,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “We were pleased to see it was $20 million. That kind of money can make a real difference in a community like Cumberland.”
Other local governments to receive a portion of the funding includes Allegany County, $13.7 million; Frostburg, $7.1 million; Westernport, $1.4 million; Lonaconing, $925,000; Barton, $354,000; Midland, $346,000; and Luke, $50,000.
“It will be a great shot in the arm,” said Jason Bennett, Allegany County administrator.
In total, Maryland will receive $6.35 billion. According to a guide on the American Rescue Plan Act provided by Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) office and distributed to Maryland municipalities, “... every level of government will receive funding, regardless of size. Funds can be utilized by state, county, and municipal governments to respond to and prepare for COVID-19 activities, as well as the replacement of revenues lost as a result of COVID-19.”
Municipalities in Garrett County have been granted $11.3 million. Garrett County government will receive $5.6 million; Mountain Lake Park, $1.7 million; Oakland, $1.5 million; Grantsville, $723,000; Loch Lynn Heights, $443,000; Friendsville, $400,000; Deer Park, $308,000; Accident, $261,000; and Kitzmiller, $253,000.
The funds will be issued in two equal portions, with the first installment expected by June 30 and the second next year 2022.
The funding may be used to maintain government services during the pandemic, water/sewer and broadband infrastructure, premium pay for essential employees and aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and impacted industries such as tourism and hospitality.
“We just got the guidance so we are combing through it to see what we can use the funds on,” said Bennett. “Right now, it can spent, obviously, on the COVID effort, broadband and water and sewer infrastructure. Those are some of the high level things we can use it for.”
“We are waiting for a detailed guidance on how it can be used but it will certainly help.” said Ken Tressler, director of administrative services for the city of Cumberland. “We know it can used for water, sewer and broadband capital purposes and we have a lot of capital requirements in water lines and our water filtration plant. But we are still in the early stages and we need to figure out how it can be used then, how we will use it.”
Morriss said city staff including Tressler, engineer Bobby Smith, and Comptroller Mark Gandolfi will be reviewing the funding package to understand how to best use the funds.
“We just got the first set of real guidelines on what we will use it for,” said Morriss. “We want to make sure we use for the best benefit to the city. That is what we will be looking at to better improve the quality of life here in Cumberland.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.