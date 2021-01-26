NEW BERN, N.C. [mdash] Mary L. Holloway, 78, of New Bern, N.C., passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at her home. Born Aug. 27, 1942, in Cumberland, Mary was the daughter of the late Melvin Long and stepmother, Emily. Also preceded in death by her mother, Rosella Long. Mary is survived by her husba…