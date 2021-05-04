CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to employ the services of a national recruiting firm to hire a new city administrator.
Jeff Rhodes, current city administrator, announced in November he would retire with his last day being June 1.
City officials began an in-house search earlier this year that resulted in 24 individuals applying. However, city officials were disappointed with the quality of applicants, with just four participants receiving favorable ratings. The search used a scoring rubric to rate the applicants.
At the April 27 meeting of the City Council, the members expressed interest in expanding the search by hiring a national recruiting firm. Tuesday, officials voted 4-1 to hire a recruiter with Councilman Rock Cioni voting against the measure.
Cioni said that the front runners who emerged in the in-house search were of the quality to produce an administrator. Cioni thought there was a “misinterpretation” of how to use the rubric scoring system used to rate the applicants and added that there were “flaws” inherent to the in-house selection process.
Cioni said good candidates were received for the $3,200 invested in the in-house search. The national search is estimated to cost $25,000.
“I appreciate the work (done with the in-house search) but when you are looking for a position of this importance it is always important to reach out for people who really understand how to do this,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “This is something (recruiters) do. When you talk about disparity of scores in the rubric (scoring model), that is because the people you have aren’t normally doing this.”
City Councilman Eugene Frazier suggested that the four applicants who emerged as front runners from the in-house search should reapply through the recruiter. He said that would be a fair way instead of simply passing their names forward to the recruiter.
“We should reach out and tell those applicants you should reapply,” said Frazier. “That way the recruiter won’t know who they are and there will be no favoritism shown.”
In a Times-News interview following the meeting, Morriss said Ken Tressler, the current director of administrative services, will be the interim city administrator while the national search takes place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.