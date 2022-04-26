CUMBERLAND, Md. — City officials have agreed to transfer ownership of the former Memorial Hospital site to the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Future plans for the location include construction of a housing development.
Located in South Cumberland, the hospital was vacated in 2009 with the opening of a new hospital (now UPMC Western Maryland) on Willowbrook Road. The former hospital structure was razed in 2015, leaving an 8-acre tract that includes a 300-space parking garage still intact at the south end of the property.
“We feel that the property is prime for market rate residential development,” said Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC. “There could be a mixed-use component that could be presented that is acceptable as well.”
Although the property will be transferred to the CEDC, the city has established guidelines for the property’s future use.
“We are looking for residential and possibly a little bit multi-use,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “But, mostly it would be residential properties in the form of townhouses and apartments and possibly some single-family homes, all to be at a market base; not subsidized housing in any way. I think that is the key point. It will be sold for good quality housing at a market rate for our community.”
Miller said, “Market rate residential units are in high demand right now. Given the solid neighborhood there, we feel it is the perfect location for that type of use.”
The nonprofit CEDC was formed in 2015 by unanimous vote of the mayor and City Council. Miller said the business plan for his organization included building a portfolio of properties.
“That was originally laid out in the MOU (memorandum of understanding) between the CEDC and the city,” said Miller. “That was the intent behind forming the CEDC nonprofit status, the public/private partnership that we are.”
Miller said the CEDC owning the property can streamline the process once a developer is selected.
“We can act a bit more nimble in terms of conveying, transferring ownership,” said Miller. “Then with the proceeds, we can reinvest that money back into economic development activities within the city,” said Miller.
CEDC officials plan to begin looking for a developer.
“We have been marketing the property, but we’ll start working with interested developers and vetting some different options and hopefully convey the land to the private sector,” said Miller. “We have already talked to a few developers. It takes a few months to acquire the property. That way, when we do decide to move forward, we will already own the property and that won’t delay the process.”
Miller said the future plans for the parking garage could be a challenge. “The parking garage presents an interesting obstacle because they require a bit more higher density traffic,” he said.
City officials have also agreed to move forward with plans to demolish properties at 6-8-10 Virginia Avenue. They accepted a bid from EZ Out, Inc. of $116,230 to perform the work that will begin in the coming weeks.
