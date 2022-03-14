CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Sunday on a warrant charging her in connection with a March 8 altercation on Independence Street that also involved several juveniles, according to Cumberland Police.
Lexus Lynn Kenney-Johnson, 18, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault before she was ordered released by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
The juveniles allegedly involved in the altercation have been charged and are awaiting adjudication by juvenile court.
In an unrelated matter, city officers served two arrest warrants to Robert Edward Tappia Sr., 52, of Cumberland, for theft violations stemming from alleged fraudulent withdrawals from a victim's account in October of last year and with failure to appear in circuit court.
Tappia was ordered jailed without bond, pending court appearances.
