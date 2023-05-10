GRANTSVILLE — The ClosetMaid manufacturing facility located in Grantsville will likely be shut down sometime in the coming months, according to the facility’s parent company.
A closure of the Grantsville plant could impact more than 170 jobs.
ClosetMaid, a maker of home storage and organizational products, is owned by parent company Griffon Corp. In Griffon’s quarterly financial report for the period ending March 31, the company disclosed future downsizing plans for U.S. facilities in the corporation’s consumer and professional products division.
According to the report, Griffon “expects to reduce its U.S. facility footprint by approximately 1.2 million square feet, or 30%, and its headcount by approximately 600.”
The affected locations include Camp Hill and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Grantsville; Fairfield, Iowa; and four wood mills.
According to the report, many of the responsibilities will be shifted overseas. “The global sourcing strategy expansion is expected to be complete by the end of calendar 2024,” the report said.
Griffon Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kramer explained the decision in the report.
“Our Consumer and Professional Products segment’s performance continues to reflect reduced consumer demand, elevated customer inventory levels, and an increasing customer focus on value products,” Kramer said. “To address these evolving market conditions, CPP is expanding its global sourcing strategy to include certain product categories that are currently manufactured and sold in the U.S. market.
“Strategically sourcing these products will enable us to return these product lines to profitability, and will enable us to remain competitive in an increasingly price-sensitive marketplace by better managing costs, efficiently meeting variable demand, and reducing operational complexity.”
Griffon’s CPP division consists of AMES True Temper and ClosetMaid, both subsidiaries. Griffon acquired AMES in 2010 and ClosetMaid in 2017.
Stephen Kelly, director of planning and community development for Garrett County, said the number of affected employees in Grantsville is estimated at 172.
“They have not made any local announcement or press release yet that we are aware of,” Kelly said. “We hope they will eventually come to Grantsville or all the local areas affected and make an announcement.
“We do know that by December 2024 they are wanting to have all their closures done. That means they will be taking certain plants offline at certain times but they did not give us any schedule or time frame locally.”
Danielle Fornabaio, a spokesperson for ClosetMaid, was asked via email if there was a schedule in place for closing the Grantsville plant. She replied, “We are very early in the process ... the process will not conclude until the end of 2024.”
Kelly said the longer the notice on closures, the better for giving employees a chance to find other work.
“I guess if there is a silver lining in all this ... unemployment was already low and we have a lot of locals that want to grow and they are having a hard time finding workers,” said Kelly. “This may be an opportunity for some of our locals to pick up some employees to grow with.”
Kelly said some companies in Garrett County are looking for space.
“The economy right now here in Garrett is holding its own,” he said. “It remains to be seen what the inflation and interest rate hikes are going to do to business and growth, but right now we are strong.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.