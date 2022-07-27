OAKLAND — CN Metals in Oakland is celebrating its 35th year in business with Customer Appreciation Days through Saturday.
In 1987, Calvin Nissley Jr. first began selling roofing metal as a service to help his local friends and farmers in Pleasant Valley, located in Oakland.
After several years, CN Metals began ordering preformed metal roofing panels and trims that were brought in by semi-truck loads. Today, CN Metals is Western Maryland’s premier leader in steel metal roofing and siding for both residential and commercial uses.
Over the past 35 years, the family-owned and operated company has expanded its product offerings and services, including additional employees and infrastructure to support Nissley’s initial business idea.
Offering portable storage buildings, post-frame buildings and garage doors (both residential and commercial), CN Metals provides customers with delivery and installation services and the company also provides full-service residential or business garage door and opener installation.
Staff can help customers design a post-frame building or garage. Delivery services can be provided to Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
CN Metals began to manufacture and produce its own metal roofing panels and trim in 2021, known as C-Lok. Manufacturing metal onsite allows for greater benefit to the customers and preferred contractors. C-Lok panels are available in 23 in-stock color choices and orders can be ready within 48 hours.
In addition to C-Lok panels, CN Metals offers Board and Batten, R-Rib, Versetta Stone, metal shingles and standing seam products to fit any size project and budget.
Customers who visit CN Metals this week can save on select discounts.
Team members include Steve Kauffman, general manager; Cameron Kauffman, roofing specialist, Clint Brashear, garage door sales/door installation coordinator; Mike Bernard, sales/building design and safety coordinator; Shane Coole, sales; Randy Thomas, sales; Dan Jordan, sales; Dana Loughrie, sales; Josh Perry, post frame manager and sales; Derek Gilpin, dispatch and sales; Barbara Holler, marketing and office manager; DeLeta Friend, administrative assistant; and Calvin Nissley Jr., owner.
CN Metals is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. For more information on CN Metals, contact 301-334-9170 or visit www.cnmetalsllc.com.
