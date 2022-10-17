CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Commissioner Dave Caporale said Thursday that a relocation reimbursement program should be considered to draw people to the area to increase the population and economy.
Caporale’s remarks came during a political forum at the LaVale Library sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the board of commissioners. Candidates include Anthony Joseph, a Democrat, and Republicans William Atkinson, Dave Caporale and Creade Brodie Jr., both Republican incumbents. Brodie was not present for the forum. The three commissioners will be selected in the Nov. 8 general election.
Lasting 35 minutes, the event was hosted by Juli McCoy, chamber executive director.
Caporale was responding to a question regarding increasing population and economic activity.
“I brought up the possibility of using some funding for I guess you could categorize as a relocation grant, something similar to what the state of West Virginia had done for people to move in,” said Caporale. “I know people personally who have moved back here and throughout COVID they discovered they didn’t have to live in Pittsburgh and places like that and pay rent or mortgages through the nose. They could come here and have a beautiful home, schools are good and crime is low.”
Atkinson said, “We looked at what West Virginia was doing and Morgantown had a very good program. They offered some funding for people to relocate there. They had over 13,000 applicants for the positions they had funding for. They gave positions to 74 people that brought 143 people to the community.
“The big thing was the average income was $115,000 a year,” Atkinson added. “I think we can do something similar to that. I think we have a captive audience and would not have to do a lot of marketing. We have a lot of college graduates who made their mark in the city and would love to come back to Allegany County.”
Joseph, 19, graduated from Allegany High School in 2021. He is majoring in political science at Frostburg State University.
“I agree, I think we could start it in college and we could offer to pay partial tuition and incentivize,” he said. “They could work in the area for a certain amount of time, which will drive the kids from FSU and Allegany College to stay in the area knowing they have a job already out of college.”
McCoy asked what would be a fair criteria for giving out relocation grants.
Caporale said, “I would suggest some type of scoring matrix that would make the process fair and to make it work for the county. Factors could maybe include occupation, income and other various things along those lines. You want it to make sure you are attracting the right people that will have a lasting impact on Allegany County.”
Atkinson said, “Part of this would be setting up the criteria. What are we looking for? Some of that would be wages, but another part would be what is the other person that is coming with them doing, so that maybe we can get a concentration of folks that might work in health care or a certain type of technology. Then we can go after that certain industry because we have people relocating here. So we have to sit down and take a look at what the criteria will be.”
Joseph agreed with the idea of relocation grants but offered the reminder that some people are in need now.
“We talk about tourism and bringing people in but I think we need to take care of the people we have here now,” he said. “We need to address the substance abuse issues in our community. We need to make sure our police and first responders are being taken care of and have the proper amount of funds so they can continue to do the good work they are doing.”
McCoy asked what housing needs could be satisfied at the former Allegany High School and Memorial Hospital sites.
Caporale said, “We had a conference call some time ago with a developer that was looking at the Memorial Hospital site. Regarding funding gaps and being able to make their money back there versus say Montgomery County. My question was, ‘Is Montgomery County going to give you the land?’ I think around here, we are to the point with these particular sites that we would almost give the property to these developers to develop, first and foremost. Secondly, not necessarily subsidizing, but I know there are ways we can help lay the infrastructure and do other things in the area here and work with the developer to close any funding gaps.”
Atkinson said, “I think these two sites are important and something we have to get right. We have to make sure there is a good mix of use. I agree we need some senior housing. We definitely need some workforce housing for folks who want to stay here and folks that want to move here. We need to look at our zoning ordinances and subdivision ordinances and see if the zoning there will actually allow the mix of use we want to see at those sites.”
Joseph said, “Assisted living homes and maintenance-free for our senior citizens is something I’d like to see for one of the sites. Also, single-family houses and we have college students who are living on and off campuses. We have young people who are coming here for work and school and we could have housing for them as well.”
