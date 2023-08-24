KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials are preparing to form a committee to decide the best ways to invest funding coming from West Virginia’s opioid settlement.
Discussion of the topic took place Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Mineral County Commission.
When a settlement was reached earlier this year, state officials estimated that pharmaceutical companies would be ordered to pay roughly $1.2 billion.
However, Commissioner Jerry Whisner said that amount will not available to the participating counties.
“The judge has not ruled how much they’re going to pay the attorneys yet,” said Whisner. “I spoke with the attorney general and they are sort of thinking there is only going to be about $600 million coming to the state.”
Whisner said the attorney fees could fall in the 33% to 40% range. Of the total ultimately received by the state, the participating counties are expected to receive 24.5%.
Officials said some funding from the settlement could begin arriving this year.
“They have not at this point asked for any account information but they are expecting for it to be dispersed in the fall,” said Luke McKenzie, county administrator.
“This money that will be coming to the municipalities will not come all at once,” said Whisner. “It will be over a period of years. No matter how much we get we want to spend it wisely.
“What to do with the funds, we’re thinking is leaning toward maybe early education for our school students. I think our best bang for the buck is to reach kids prior to drug addiction and drug abuse.”
Commissioner Charles “Dutch” Staggs and Whisner said a committee should be formed to help decide where to the invest the money. The state has ruled that the funding must go toward drug intervention and awareness.
“This is something we are not going to decide ourselves,” said Whisner. “We are open to input and welcome any information and knowledge you may have on how best to use these funds to combat the drug problem. Maybe we look for a program that is already out there that works and tie into that.”
Staggs said a committee should offer guidance and he suggested it contain either five or seven members.
Whisner said he would like to begin working on a plan outlying a framework for the committee at the commissioners’ next meeting.
Others issues impacting the availability and amount of the settlement include at least two companies in the case filing for bankruptcy. Disbursements will be by region, with Mineral part of Region 2 with Hampshire, Berkeley, Morgan, Jefferson, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
