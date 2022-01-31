KEYSER, W.Va. — While the winter winds are blowing, a lot of folks are indoors planning how their gardens will grow come spring.
WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is a partner in a grant to enable a community garden on the campus of Potomac State College.
The first in a series of informational meetings was held Thursday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which owns and operates a food pantry next door to the church.
The church also is a partner in the garden project, according to Patricia Barbarito, registered nurse and director of Preventive Medicine at Potomac Valley.
The hospital is supportive of the community garden project “in an effort to promote healthy eating and promote gardening by education and participating in actual garden activities,” Barbarito said.
“Promoting healthy lifestyles decreases risk factors for cancer and heart disease,” she said.
The Let’s Grow Together Community Garden is being funded by the Mountains of Hope West Virginia Cancer Coalition, according to Barbarito.
Stacey Huffman, director of the West Virginia University Extension Office in Keyser, also one of the community partners, gave a Powerpoint presentation titled “Garden Planning and Seed Starting” during Thursday’s meeting.
Huffman touched on where the garden will be located, soil conditions, moisture levels and various layout plans, including raised garden beds.
“When you use raised beds, you’re really cutting down on a lot of work,” Huffman said.
Light is important when starting seedlings, said Huffman. Jiffy pots can be used or recycled containers like soda bottles can save money. Gardeners can purchase potting soil or make their own.
Aimee Dawson, nutritionist from the Keyser extension office, stressed the importance of vegetables and fruits in a balanced diet.
“Growing your own is a great way to save money,” she said.
The Mineral County Master Gardeners and Girl Scout Troop 40507 also are listed as partners in the project.
Upcoming educational meetings include Herbs in Your Garden/Fruits and Veggies on Feb. 8; Soil Prep/Grains on Feb. 24; Common Insects and Plant Diseases/Protein on March 15; and Container Gardening/Dairy on April 21.
All meetings will be conducted at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, South Mineral Street, Keyser, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 304-597-3566 or 304-597-3702.
