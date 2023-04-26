CUMBERLAND — The public has the chance to interact with criminal justice professionals, watch demonstrations and participate in round-table discussions during a staged event at Allegany College of Maryland on Friday for Law Day.
The scene will be like something out of a movie as corrections professionals extract individuals from a bus to safety. The college's criminal justice and legal studies programs work with local law enforcement, public safety, corrections and other agencies to provide the Law Day celebration for the community. Loud noises and smoke will be part of some demonstrations.
Law Day begins at 9 a.m. in the College Center with displays by law enforcement agencies, correctional institutions and the local fire marshal. The event includes the landing of Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter depending on weather and availability, a drug dog demonstration by Cumberland Police Department and demonstrations by staff from the Western Correctional Institution and Federal Correctional Institution, Cumberland. Law Day is expected to end by 2 p.m. For more information, contact Brandon Hoover, program director, at 301-784-5300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.