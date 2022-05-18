CUMBERLAND, Md. — An ex-city policeman raised concerns Tuesday on what he views as a growing homelessness and vagrancy problem within the city, particularly at the George Washington's Headquarters tourist attraction.
David Biser, a former member of the Cumberland Police Department, spoke during the public input portion of Tuesday's mayor and City Council meeting. Biser also brought photographs of some of the homeless scenes he has witnessed downtown.
"I'm retired from the city police, but I still roam the streets," said Biser. "I'm seeing more and more vagrants."
He spoke of one incident he saw at the pedestrian underpass which crosses beneath Queen City Drive and the CSX railroad tracks downtown.
"It was at the subway a few days ago," said Biser. "He had his entire supper dish spread out at the top of the subway, shoes off, sleeping at the top of the steps. He didn't even move when I went by twice and took pictures.
"One couple, a man and a women, are living in a tent down by the river."
Biser said he has studied ways to address the issue including solutions developed by the U.S. Interagency on Homelessness. He claimed a program titled "Housing First," has experienced success.
"So before it gets out of hand, I came across a project I'd like you to consider," said Biser. "Basically, when a surplus property (is acquired by the city), you have a task force work on getting the house remodeled and redone. After that, you offer it up to these (homeless) people basically for free. But, there are caveats. They work with Social Services and Family Crisis to get their lives straightened out and to help them."
Biser said some cities, including Salt Lake City, Utah, and Columbus, Ohio, have had success with the program. "Then they have a place to go and lay their head. They're not sleeping in the subway or in a tent down by the river."
Biser is also concerned about vagrancy and loitering taking place at George Washington's Cabin on Greene Street.
"If you walk through there lately, it smells like a urinal. It's because they are literally peeing behind the headquarters everyday. That is not good for tourism," he said.
"I can go through there because I'm a large guy and I can take care of myself, but I know families that say they will never go down there," he added.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss thanked Biser for his comments.
"We definitely understand the homelessness is an issue in our community. We understand it can be an obstacle for tourism," said Morriss. "I can assure you (our police chief) is working on that on a daily basis. There has been a little improvement going forward. But we look forward to looking at your information on this program.
"In this year's budget we have a line item of $750,000 for the Union Rescue Mission to help them with their programming and their building to be able to help the homeless. Also, we have developed some programs to assist property owners in the city for improving their housing for the type of occupancy you are discussing," said Morriss.
Biser said his supporters will remain committed to helping implement a solution to address the problem.
