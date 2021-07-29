CUMBERLAND — Allegany County first responders are expecting a major boost in wireless communications with the development of the FirstNet network currently being implemented by AT&T.
The announcement of the system was made Thursday on the steps of City Hall with state and local officials as well as business leaders touting the system and its ability to prioritize communications during large-scale emergency incidents.
The system in Allegany County includes cellular sites added in Cresaptown, LaVale, Frostburg and at the National Guard facility on Brown Avenue in Cumberland. The sites ensure public demand for cellular connections cannot jam networks during emergencies and expand communication along Interstate 68 and U.S. Route 220.
La Tara Harris, regional director for AT&T Maryland, said the system provides always-on, 24-hour priority and preemption across voice and data.
“We are giving our first responders their very own dedicated VIP lane,” said Harris. “It supplies greater access to connectivity that you need and deserve. You should never be in a space where you cannot talk to each other in those critical times.”
James Pyles, director of Allegany County’s Department of Emergency Services, said communication is the key to success for a first responder.
“Now more than ever we are communicating with our iPhones, our iPads,” he said. “Time is a heart muscle dying, time is lack of oxygen to the brain, time is our providers in the back of an ambulance communicating with the hospital providing your loved ones with the best care prior to arriving at the hospital.
“It is for all these reasons I am proud to partner with FirstNet. We are going to make Allegany County a better place to live, work and visit.”
In addition to emergency management personnel, those in attendance included elected officials, business leaders, FirstNet and AT&T officials and representatives of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
“We are glad to share this good news about mobile broadband connectivity for first responders and for our whole community,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “This is a big step. Reliable communication is the utmost in being able to provide services and in fact it can be life-saving.”
Morriss, who is retired from CSX Transportation, said traveling through rural areas has often been met with limited or non-existent wireless communication.
“We had gaps where we couldn’t use the cellular coverage,” he said. “We are glad AT&T and FirstNet are improving our coverage here in Cumberland and in Allegany County. It is critically important.”
The FirstNet system is dedicated to all first responders and the extended public safety community. The vision of the system was first developed with the support of Congress following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. For more information, visit FirstNet.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.