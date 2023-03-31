CUMBERLAND — Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on a $15 million renovation of the downtown mall.
The work by Triton Construction of St. Albans, West Virginia, is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.
The company will begin barricading the center of the mall Monday, Melinda Kelleher, executive director of the Downtown Development Commission, wrote in a Friday email to downtown businesses.
“There will be five-foot sidewalks left open on either side of Baltimore Street. You should also see the start of removing the concrete planters in the center of Baltimore Street,” she said.
The Baltimore Street Access Project includes removing the surface bricks to replace underground utilities and add high capacity fiber optics. In addition, Baltimore Street will be reinstalled through the mall, creating one-way traffic flow.
The project will also include newly constructed parklets with new trees, shrubs and flowers throughout.
In the email, Kelleher said she’s working to secure signage “to let people know the businesses are all open during construction.” She also recommended businesses “communicate on your social media pages that you are open for business despite construction starting.”
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., called the start of construction a “huge milestone for the city.”
“We are looking forward to the commencement of the project,” he said Friday. “The biggest takeaway here is that all businesses will remain open and unencumbered as possible. We are doing our best to minimize any disturbances that may come about.”
Miller said city officials have been working to bring the project to fruition for nearly eight years.
“There are going to be disruptions and things happen that are unforeseeable, but we have a great group behind this and we ask the business owners and general public to work with us and be a little bit nimble and we will do our best to accommodate everyone throughout this process.
“We are not a pioneer in opening up a pedestrian mall,” added Miller. “This has happened several times throughout the country. Triton is an extremely experienced company, especially in these types of projects. These are necessary steps to take for us to provide long term sustainability of our downtown businesses and overall economy.”
