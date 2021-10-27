CUMBERLAND — An economic development consultant said Wednesday that opportunities exist to draw remote workers to the area despite Cumberland's ongoing decrease in population.
Kyle Talente, vice president of RKG Associates based in Alexandria, Virginia, gave a preview of his firm's economic strategic plan currently being developed for Cumberland. The strategic plan was ordered in the spring by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. as an update to a comprehensive economic plan that was compiled by the firm in 2014.
The updated plan from RKG will cost $30,000 and will be paid for with a $10,000 federal grant plus $20,000 coming from the CEDC budget.
Talente said population data is the first trend examined.
"The big takeaway is that the net population change in Cumberland has been negative to the tune of ... we lost 7% population since 2010," he said.
Talente added that 4.3% of those who left the city moved elsewhere in the county and 2.8% left the region as a whole.
"From an economic development perspective that is not the most positive thing we can learn because that impacts our labor force," he said.
"People are choosing to live outside the city of Cumberland partly because of the type of housing that is available but also — from what we have learned anecdotally from real estate brokers — it centers around perceptions of the schools and safety around the city of Cumberland."
Talente praised efforts to attract more STEM-related businesses. STEM refers to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. He said those workers can often work from home.
"But our plan can be more diverse," he said. "We need to attract makers ... small craft production, artisan-style (businesses) that the goods are sold locally but can be sold beyond in the rest of the country."
Due to the workforce shortage, Talente recommends pursuing small businesses with one to 20 employees.
"Growth will come from bringing in business from the outside," he said, "particularly people that can live and work here even when their company may not be based here ... remote working is ideal."
Talente pointed to the rehabilitation of the Footer's Dye Works Building on Howard Street downtown as a model for success. The four-story building has 24 residential units on the top three floors and several businesses on the ground floor.
"We have a wonderful success story that has grown up," said Talente. "I think the Footer building is a good example. The residential units were filled before the building was even open. That is proof of concept that there is a market for downtown, upper-level living above a convenience community in downtown Cumberland."
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said Talente and RKG are still collecting data and a final report will be issued later this year or early next year.
