CUMBERLAND — City officials were urged Tuesday to bolster their economic development staff and improve communication among personnel and agencies pursing job creation in the community.
The recommendations were included in a report compiled by RKG Associates, an Alexandria, Virginia-based economic development consulting firm. RKG was hired to provide an update on an economic strategic plan they compiled for the city in 2014.
Kyle Talente, vice president of RKG, presented his recommendations, which represented a final report, to the mayor and City Council at City Hall.
Talente said the position most urgently needed would be a marketing and grant manager.
"This is something the community should bring on board immediately," said Talente. "Getting your message out their will not only create a better relationship with your public ... it will help to engage your business community better to learn what their challenges are. It will also bring more attention to folks who may want to relocate or invest here from outside the community and increase your ability to grow and create new jobs."
Talente said the city needs to promote itself better and, "raise awareness of the quality of life present in the Cumberland as a place to live, work and play."
"Imagine if we had a proactive, coordinated, comprehensive outreach strategy to bring the message, an opportunities in Cumberland, to folks beyond our borders and how much additional potential investment we could bring to the community," he said. "So one of the goals is to continue to build on that story and proactively get it out there."
Talente also said communication among the various economic development staff and organizations should be improved. He said clearly defined metrics for progress must be decided upon by the mayor and City Council and the Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, which handles job creation for the city.
"It is not just external, but it's also internal," said Talente. "You need to communicate with your partners, decision makers and the public. Right now the organization does not have the capacity and as a result it is creating challenges in certain instances when you trying to implement an economic development strategy."
Councilwoman Laurie Martini said, "I've been here long enough to see the communication issues that we have, so I think you are spot on with that."
She added, "One of the things that really speaks loudly to me is defining expectations that are measurable. I think if we don't do that we are going to spin our wheels. This is something that I have brought up frequently with these gentleman, is about (holding) a retreat for defining what we want to do and how we will measure if we are succeeding or failing."
Talente also said the numerous entities — including the city, CEDC, Allegany County, Tri-County Council and other agency — need to work together.
"To be blunt and be a little bit critical of my review of the community is," said Talente, "because we are a small community and for years we have had economic stagnation and frankly decline historically, many of these organization have gone into protection mode. It's where they have their piece of whatever they have and they fight like heck to hold onto it, whether it is in the best interest of the community or not it is immaterial. It's saying this is what I have and this is what I want to keep, and that is detrimental to implementing economic development when you are not fully staffed with resources."
Talente added, "RKG continues to believe that, eventually, a joint city and county economic development organization is in the best interest of the area in the long run."
