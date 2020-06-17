Coronavirus strikes out Kerns' comeback

ROMNEY, W.Va — After suffering a wrist injury on his throwing arm and missing his junior season on the Hampshire baseball team, Matthew Kerns was looking forward to one last chance to prove himself on the diamond.
Kerns got the call on the mound as a freshman for a sectional game against Jefferson, but what looked to be a minor roadblock last year to his promising career became much more.
Unfortunately for Kerns, he wouldn’t get that last chance — the coronavirus canceled the spring season. Despite his difficulties in getting on the field, Kerns is today’s subject of the Senior Spotlight, as he showcased a blend of leadership and talent to put together a solid career as a Trojan.
“Matthew is a great kid who is a great baseball player,” Hampshire head coach Chad VanMeter said. “He is a team-first guy and always will do what is best for the team. He never missed a practice (his junior year) unless it was for rehab on his wrist, and never missed a game the entire season. He was our biggest leader the entire season even though he couldn’t play.”
Standing at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Kerns is an imposing figure on the rubber, playing on varsity during both of his first two years. In the classroom, he compiled a 4.2 GPA.
Although he’s disappointed about missing out on his fourth year on the field, he tries to not dwell on the season that wasn’t.
“It is what it is and there’s nothing anyone could have done about it,” he said, “but then again, I wanted to play and I feel like I missed my chance to really shine.
“I was excited to play ball. I was excited to be playing my senior year because of missing last season to a wrist injury.”
Where it hurt Kerns the most is it limited his ability to impress scouts.
Kerns was hoping to put together a solid final campaign, which he could then use to get in front of more eyes and get opportunities to continue playing ball at the next level.
“I feel like I’ve struggled to get the exposure I would have if I had been playing,” Kerns said.
To Kerns’ benefit, he played on a Prep Baseball Report travel team last year that went around to different colleges with scouts in attendance, somewhat softening the blow from missing out on 2020.
So far, he’s heard from WVU Potomac State College, West Virginia Wesleyan and a couple of other junior colleges outside the area. He still hopes to play at the next level.
Yet, his off-the-field exploits were VanMeter’s primary influence for nominating the senior.
Kerns was voted as the recipient of the Scott Allen Award last year by teammates, a title given to the player who is the best teammate, shows character and gives 100% in all he does.
Even though he didn’t get to take the field either of his last two years, Kerns will undoubtedly be missed by Hampshire baseball.
“I would take a Matthew Kerns on my team every year,” said VanMeter.
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
