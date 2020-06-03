ROMNEY, W.Va. — Four employees of the Hampshire County 911 Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said the tests were administered May 22-31.
Chief Deputy Nathan J. Sions said one 911 center employee tested negative during the same time frame.
"We have a total of 10 911 dispatchers," Sions said. "As a result of this, all 911 staff was required to be tested at a drive-thru testing site on June 2, 2020. Results from this testing is expected later this week.”
Sions said the West Virginia National Guard will conduct a "deep sanitization" of the 911 center on Thursday.
Other 911 staff has been committed to stepping up and making sure all shifts are being covered, he said.
"Very stringent mandates were put on the 911 Communications Center early on, in an attempt to keep our dispatchers healthy," Sions said. "At this time, it seems the virus has only affected 911 dispatchers, due to all other persons being prohibited from entering the communications portion of the building.
As of Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,071 cases of COVID-19 statewide. There were 31 in Hampshire County.
