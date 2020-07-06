CUMBERLAND — The number of local COVID-19 cases continues to increase, with Allegany County seeing more than 20 deaths from the disease.
The Allegany County Health Department on Monday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the jurisdiction's total to 210.
“The latest cases include a male in his teens and a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, and a female in her 80s that has required hospitalization,” ACHD said via press release. “The health department also reports that a Sterling Care Frostburg Village resident who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This is the (21st) fatality in Allegany County.”
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
No appointment or doctor's order is needed, but participants should bring identification.
The Garrett County Health Department on Monday reported the jurisdiction’s 15th COVID-19 case.
“This positive case is (a) female Garrett County resident in her 60s who presented with symptoms at a local health care facility,” the Garrett County Joint Information Center Team stated in a press release. “She did not need to be hospitalized and is isolating at home.”
GCHD, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health and other state and local partners, operated a drive-thru testing event at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry on July 3.
“A total of 267 tests were conducted from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while persons were sitting in their cars,” the release stated. “Of those tested, 75% were Maryland residents, and 64% were Garrett County residents.”
Test results are pending.
People that test positive for the disease will be called, while those with negative results will receive notification via mail.
Garrett will again hold COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot between the GCHD and the Mountain Laurel Medical Center at 1025 Memorial Drive in Oakland.
“Testing will be free and without the need for an appointment or a doctor’s order,” the release stated and added the event will not include antibody screening. “Persons that are interested in an antibody test for COVID-19 should also contact their health care provider.”
The events are designed for people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.
“Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their doctor to be tested at the hospital outpatient laboratory or other clinical laboratory,” the release stated.
Partners for the events include the state health department, Garrett County Public Schools, Mountain Laurel Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Garrett County Government, and the Maryland State Highway Administration.
For more, call 301 334-7770 or 301 895-3111.
Also on Monday, the Maryland Department of Health’s website listed 69,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 272 new cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.
