CUMBERLAND — While Maryland officials say large quantities of COVID-19 testing supplies are available for local health departments, Allegany and Garrett counties fall below the state’s goal to test 10% of its population for the virus.
The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday urged county leaders to “step up” testing for the disease.
Accountability will be required as testing volume by jurisdiction data is posted on coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Allegany County tested 7.7% of its population for the disease, followed by Garrett County at 4.6%, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
"There is a negligent lack of testing and information here,” Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease specialist who spent 25 years in solo practice in Cumberland, and a Forbes.com senior contributor for health care issues, said via email.
Most testing in the tri-state area costs roughly $250 and requires a referral, which is unacceptable, she said.
“We don't have adequate testing or contact tracing,” Stone said.
Yet, Maryland “continues to make large quantities of specimen collection kits directly available to local health departments,” according to a statement from MDH Secretary Robert Neall and Deputy Secretary Fran Phillips. “Given that the state has a long-term strategic supply of tests, there is no need to stockpile these resources or turn away our allocations. Instead, we ask that your local health departments use these tests to increase the number and capacity of community-based testing sites. We urge you to make every effort and come up with innovative ways to provide your residents and businesses with open and convenient access to testing.”
Talk of the state goals are the latest in recent weeks to expand access to COVID-19 testing, including broadening criteria for testing to include those who are asymptomatic, making appointment-free testing available at high-volume community-based sites, and directly allocating test kits and supplies to local jurisdictions.
To date, Maryland has tested 7.4% of its population. Baltimore City leads large jurisdictions and is above the state average with 8.5% of its population tested.
“Widespread testing is critical to saving lives and safely reopening more and more of our economy, which is why state health officials are setting a goal of testing 10% of the population in all of our 24 jurisdictions,” Gov. Larry Hogan said via press release. “The State of Maryland will continue to have an abundant supply of testing available at no out-of-pocket cost to anyone in our state who needs to be tested, and we are looking to our county leaders to do their part by expanding testing efforts at the local level.”
There are now nearly 170 major COVID-19 testing sites available in Maryland, although no state-run facilities are in Allegany or Garrett counties.
When asked what local health departments are doing to increase COVID-19 testing, Allegany’s didn’t respond.
Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens stated the department is “working to schedule local COVID-19 testing clinics for persons who are non-symptomatic but wish to be tested. The details of these clinics will be announced soon.”
Masks
Meanwhile, a visit to a local grocery, big box or convenient store shows many people refuse to comply with measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including properly wearing a mask as well as practicing social distancing.
The only way to control the virus will be for people to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth “indefinitely,” Stone said.
“Wearing a mask over your mouth and nose says you're willing to inconvenience yourself slightly to benefit and protect everyone in the community and open our economy,” Stone said. “Help stamp out the virus and make Western Maryland safe for all, or COVID-19 infections and deaths will continue to grow."
Closed
The Cumberland Times-News was informed U.S. Cellular in LaVale was closed Wednesday because a worker had tested positive for COVID-19.
CTN asked company officials to verify that information, but they didn't. Instead, here’s what they said:
“As a precautionary measure, we’ve temporarily closed our LaVale store to thoroughly clean and sanitize it, and we will reopen once that is completed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers, and we encourage them to call our Customer Care Team at 1-888-944-9400 for assistance.”
Commented
