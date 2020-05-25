County clerk urges Mineral residents to cast votes by mail

KEYSER, W.Va. — Ahead of West Virginia’s primary election on June 9, Mineral County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz is encouraging residents to vote by mail.
Ellifritz recently issued guidance clarifying common questions she says her office has received since elections were rescheduled earlier this year, following the shutdowns and closures that followed the spread of COVID-19.
Per a letter Ellifritz sent to the Times-News on Thursday, early voting begins Wednesday and concludes June 6. Sample ballots are available in the county clerk’s office and online at apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/SampleBallots.
The absentee voting process, Ellifritz wrote, is “very simple and secure.” To vote absentee, one must fill out an application to request a ballot.
“Once we receive the application, we mail a ballot to your home,” Ellifritz wrote, explaining how the process works. Once it’s filled out, one may submit their ballot by either delivering it in person to the county courthouse or mailing it before Election Day on June 9.
Absentee ballots will be mailed until June 3, which is the last day to make a request for one, Ellifritz said.
Once the county clerk’s office receives the ballot, Ellifritz said, the envelope is dated and the ballot, which will remain sealed in its envelope, is placed in a ballot box.
“All ballots and the ballot box are stored in a vault which requires two employees to gain access, at no time is any one individual alone with the ballots,” she wrote. “The courthouse is under security surveillance, so rest assured your ballot is safe and secure. The envelopes will not be opened until Election Day, at which time we separate the secrecy envelope from the outer envelope, to ensure voter privacy.”
Since mid-April, Ellifritz said, the clerk’s office has already mailed 2,989 absentee ballots.
Issues like a lack of signature, address changes and incomplete forms have stalled receipt of ballots for some, she said. Voters who have made a request and not received their ballot yet should reach out to her office.
Ellifritz also addressed in the letter some complications that could arise for those who decide they’d prefer to vote in person.
“I have had several calls from voters who had requested and received a ballot by mail and are now wanting to go to the polls on Election Day,” Ellifritz wrote. “Know that if you choose to do this, you will have to vote a provisional ballot. The poll workers will have to spoil your ballot, which will require additional papers to be completed before a new ballot is issued.”
She also asked that those who choose to vote in person “please realize this pandemic will not be gone.”
In-person voting will look different this year, she said, because of a decreased amount of poll workers compared to previous elections. Additionally, only “one or two voters” will be permitted in the room at a time to accommodate social distancing concerns, depending on the size of a given polling place.
“The pandemic may limit the number of poll workers available, as some cannot work this election for the safety of their family or themselves due to COVID-19,” she wrote. “Items will have to be disinfected between voters and all of this will be done with less workers and the possibility of merged precincts. Your precinct may be moved that very morning depending on the number of poll workers we have. This pandemic has affected all aspects of life and this Election is no exception. We have all made adjustments and this is just one of many. With this in mind you still have time to request to vote by mail.”
Those who have questions regarding the election are asked to call the County Clerk’s Office at 304-788-3924, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
