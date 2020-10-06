FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University on Tuesday announced 10 positive COVID-19 results on 554 tests conducted between Sept. 24 and Oct. 3.
Universal testing, surveillance testing, individuals showing symptoms from Brady Health Center testing and verified results uploaded to the university's portal were included.
The positive test rate was 1.81%. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 3, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average positive test rate nationally during the same period was 4.75%.
"As for the numbers, we definitely look at them, but we're also aware that the universal testing that we did, which had the lowest positivity rate, were all asymptomatic people, while this and other biweekly reports have included asymptomatic people, as well as symptomatic people tested at Brady Health and elsewhere, among other factors," said Liz Medcalf, FSU Director of News & Media Relations. "But we continue to monitor those numbers, along with a number of other factors, and work with local health officials for guidance."
The university has reported 70 cumulative cases before starting and throughout the semester.
"We are encouraged by how the semester has progressed, although as we learned early on with this pandemic, the situation can change quickly, so it's important that we stay vigilant," said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. "I have been impressed with the hard work our students, faculty and staff have put in to keep us safe and by paying attention to health guidelines."
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
