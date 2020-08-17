FSU books hotel rooms for possible quarantine

FROSTBURG — In preparation for the possibility that students will need to be quarantined due to COVID-19, Frostburg State University booked several rooms in a nearby hotel.
FSU paid nearly $100,000 to reserve a block of 32 rooms in the rear building at the Quality Inn & Suites in Frostburg from Aug. 17 — the first day students return to school, to Nov. 24 — the last day of the semester.
There will be no cost to students being housed there, said university spokesperson Liz Medcalf.
“Also, we sought proposals from other Frostburg hotels as part of this process," she said via email.
Students in the residence halls and Edgewood Commons who test positive for COVID-19 and don't return home to their families will be transported to the Quality Inn for isolation.
While there, they will get daily check-ins from the FSU Brady Health Center, receive meals from food service provider Chartwells and have internet access.
The first FSU residence hall students began moving in last week.
“When COVID first hit the state last spring, we had little time to react or plan for what was to come,” the university’s website states. “Now we return to our beautiful campus that is transformed in many ways.”
Modifications include directional arrows and floor stickers to help students practice social distancing, informational signs including capacity limits posted on doors, and the wearing of face masks.
“Classes will look different, as our faculty have put a great deal of effort into transforming their courses in innovative ways, all designed to significantly reduce in-person time while maintaining the quality educational experience,” the website states. “We are committed to following state health and safety guidelines, and if these change in the coming weeks, our operations will adapt as well. We are also committed to our mission of providing our students with a high-quality education.”
FSU also held COVID-19 testing last week.
“We will be reporting our testing results later this week,” Medcalf said. “Some tests were only completed Saturday and Sunday, so results are still incomplete.”
People who test positive for the virus will be notified by the respective health care provider immediately as results are available.
“And those people are given instructions on isolation procedures,” she said and added that people with positive test results are not allowed on campus. “The (Allegany County Health Department) handles contact tracing.”
Noah DeMichele, president of FSU’s Student Government Association, commutes to the campus from his home in Westernport.
FSU is well-prepared for students to continue their education while applying safeguards against COVID-19, he said.
“In my opinion, I think it is a strong plan,” he said via email. “Obviously, it is naive to assume that there will be no positive cases of the virus at FSU. Keeping that in mind, there must be a plan in place to quarantine infected students. … I don’t think anything in this time can be considered ideal, but everyone is trying to find the best plan possible. I think a hotel is a better plan than assuming students will remain in their dorms or sending students home to relatives who may be more susceptible to the virus.”
On Monday, FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk said that after five months, he was pleased students are again walking the campus.
“It’s good to see that people are getting the message that wearing masks on campus is required,” he said via email. “A lot of adjustments have been made all over campus, and while it will take time for everyone to adapt to the changes, we are happy to see most people adhering to the new rules less than a day into the semester.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.