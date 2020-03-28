Garrett offering loan program to small businesses

OAKLAND — Garrett County has launched a loan program designed to assist small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding for the program, $200,000, is being offered jointly by the county’s economic development department and development corporation, according to a news release issued by county government.
The goal of the program is to provide small businesses with loans for interim emergency funding to help pay legitimate business expenses — such as mortgage, rent, utilities, insurance and taxes — in order to remain solvent, continue business operations or eventually restart operations.
“In the face of multiple small business closures and uncertainty for the length of this public health crisis, we knew we had to pull together some emergency funding,” said Michael Hough, director of the Garrett County Economic Development Department. “I encourage any local businesses to take advantage of this opportunity or, at a minimum, contact our office to walk through the available options.”
The maximum loan is $5,000. To be eligible, the business must be native to and located in Garrett County. Any business can apply, such as a small business (of 10 or fewer employees), a service-based business or a restaurant of any size.
For more information, contact Kim Durst at Garrett County Economic Development, kdurst@garrettcounty.org or 301-334-1992.
